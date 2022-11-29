Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue

A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time.

West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in.

Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on the street, which some say poses a safety issue.

Locals say this kind of erosion happens all the time and officials say it could happen more often with climate change and rising sea levels.

The walkway will not be reopened soon because there isn't a quick fix to this kind of erosion.