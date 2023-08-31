Climate trend: Warm weather stretches into fall

Sept. 1 is the first day of meteorological fall. That typically means temperatures are expected to start to dip a bit across the country. But that hasn't been the case in recent years.

As scientists at Climate Central are finding, over the last 53 years from 1970–2022, fall temperature data in 247 U.S. locations show rising temperatures in 96% of locations. Average warming is 2.4 degrees with some of most extreme warming in the desert southwestern region.

In fact, all four seasons are warming. And this year’s historic summer heat in the U.S. and across the globe is likely to linger into fall. This could result in risky heat, fire weather, allergies and can affect ecosystems as well as the economy.

Conditions that trigger fall color are also shifting with climate change, disrupting the ecological and economic value linked to fall foliage.

In San Francisco, an additional 28 days are above normal now compared to 1970. September and October are our hottest months of the year.