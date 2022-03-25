San Jose

Close Call: Bicyclist Nearly Hit By Cars Involved in San Jose Crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

It was a close call for a bicyclist in San Jose, who was nearly hit by two cars that crashed.

The incident took place near 17th and Julian streets Thursday. The incident was caught by a home security camera.

The camera footage showed a Porsche SUV running a red light before colliding with a silver car.

The footage also showed a bicyclist who was almost got taken out.

The cars ended up in the front yard of San Jose resident Danny Rey.

Rey told NBC Bay Area Friday that something needs to be done to improve road safety in the neighborhood.

"As you can see the traffic right now, we got people crossing the street and this isn't the first accident. It's been ongoing," he said.

It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

