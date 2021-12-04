Coastal Flood Advisory in Effect Until Sunday Afternoon

The first round of wintertime King Tides arrived in dramatic fashion Saturday with water levels rising along coastal areas, and waves sloshing onto San Francisco sidewalks near the Ferry Building.

The National Weather Service, San Francisco, issued a Coastal Hazard notice warning of possible minor coastal flooding in low lying areas along the San Francisco Bay shoreline during high tide through Sunday, when a peak of 7.1 feet is predicted to occur at 11:20 a.m. Tides above 6 feet are expected through Tuesday.

A King Tide is the highest astronomical tide of the year. King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment while the moon is in nearest to the earth, and the earth is nearest to the sun.

These tides will peak during the mid to late morning and have historically resulted in localized flooding of low lying areas. In addition, the lowest low tides of the season will follow a few hours later in the afternoons, making navigating shallow waters more difficult.

The National Weather Service warns that flooding could occur in parks and on roads. Tide poolers and beachgoers are advised to be aware of changing water conditions.

Motorists should not drive around barricades or through waters of unknown depth.

For local tidal data forecasts, visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov.