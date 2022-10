A major traffic collision has shut down California Drive in Burlingame late Friday evening, according to San Mateo County emergency officials.

Burlingame police have closed the roadway between Floribunda Avenue and Palm Drive until further notice, as of 11 p.m.

California Drive is a major thoroughfare through Burlingame, between U.S. Highway 101 and El Camino Real.

There are no details about the collision at this time.