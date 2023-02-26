Comcast

Comcast Experiencing Outage in Some Parts of Oakland, Bullets Cause Damage to Fiber

By NBC Bay Area staff

Comcast services are down for some Oakland businesses and residents after multiple shots were fired, damaging a fiber, the company said Sunday.

According to Comcast, technicians directly viewed the impact from multiple bullets and their crews began work immediately to restore services.

“Comcast sincerely apologizes for this service disruption. We understand this is a painful inconvenience and want to assure you that our teams are committed to restoring your services as quickly and safely as possible,” Comcast said in a statement.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC Bay Area and NBCUniversal.

