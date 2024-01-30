1 dead in small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord

One person was killed in a small plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport in Concord Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The plane went down at the intersection of Concord Avenue and Diamond Boulevard, which is located just south of the airfield.

The plane is a Van's RV-6, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The crash is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.