Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County Leaders to Revisit Ban on Flavored Tobacco, Cannabis

By Bay City News

vaping e-cig generic
NBC 5 News

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will take another look at its 2019 ban on the sale of vaping products that haven't been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cannabis vaping products, and flavored tobacco in unincorporated areas.

In May, the board asked county health officials to come back with information on what's changed since the ban, including updated safety information on new products and updated state and federal regulations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, officials are offering the board four potential options moving forward.

Local

San Jose 1 hour ago

Man Found Dead in Early Morning House Fire in East San Jose

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC Bay Area's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

The first option, which heath officials are recommending, is to maintain the current prohibitions on the sale and delivery of flavored cannabis and "cannabis electronic smoking devices and cannabis e-liquids."

The second option is to direct staff to draft a new ordinance allowing the sale and delivery of all cannabis electronic smoking devices and e-liquids, except flavored liquids, which typically target children.

The third option is a new ordinance that would allow all cannabis electronic smoking devices and e-liquids, including flavored products.

The last option would allow cannabis electronic smoking devices for medicinal use but ban them for recreational use. The current ordinance doesn't distinguish between the two.

Other considerations include directing staff to produce a system of quarterly inspections of retail cannabis establishments in unincorporated areas to comply with state and local policies and work with local cities to align policy across county jurisdictions.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meets virtually Tuesday at 9 a.m. and can be found on the county website.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountycannabisTobaccovapingban
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us