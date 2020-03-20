coronavirus

Contra Costa County Reports First Coronavirus Death

By Bay City News

coronavirus generic 3

Contra Costa County health officials confirmed Friday morning the county's first death related to the novel coronavirus.

The patient, in their 70s, died Thursday in a hospital in the county, according to a release from Contra Costa Health Services.

The person was not identified, but officials said the patient had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, and a history of recent overseas travel.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Coronavirus: Some Learning at Home Tips For Students, Parents

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Oakland Mayor to Announce COVID-19 Relief Fund

As of Thursday evening, there were 42 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Contra Costa County.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us