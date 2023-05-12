Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County's Unhoused Survey

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

An annual survey in Contra Costa County shows the number of people without a home has gone up slightly. As everyone hunts for solutions to the homeless crisis. A county supervisor is pushing for more accountability when it comes to addressing the issue.

Back in January, Contra Costa County held its annual “point in time survey,” where volunteers count the number of unhoused individuals across the region over a 24-hour period.

This week, the county recently released those numbers, showing roughly 2400 people without housing during the period, a 4% increase compared to the last recorded survey in 2020.

