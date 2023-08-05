Richmond

Contra Costa Health investigates spa over possible link with Legionnaires' Disease deaths

The agency closed the Richmond Zen Day Spa on Friday after starting its investigation

By Cameron Lallana

Contra Costa Health is investigating a Richmond spa potentially linked with two deaths associated with Legionnaires' Disease, the agency said Saturday. 

In a statement, the agency said it closed Zen Day Spa, located at 12230 San Pablo Avenue, on Friday. 

The closure came after the deaths were reported separately to CCH, which led it to investigate and find that both people had reportedly been at that spa in the days before the onset of their diseases. 

A third person was also infected with Legionnaires' Disease after using the spa’s jacuzzi in June, according to CCH, though they have since recovered. 

On Friday, environmental health inspectors were unable to find any records indicating the spa had ever been issued a permit for a spa or pool. 

CCH has taken samples of the spa water and will send them to a lab to check for the presence of legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires’ Disease. It expects to get some results by early next week. 

The agency encourages anyone who has visited the Zen Day Spa to watch for symptoms of the disease and to seek immediate medical care if they experience any. It added that the disease doesn’t spread from person to person. 

The agency is currently investigating the source of the potential outbreak and plans to post further updates on its Facebook page.

This article tagged under:

Richmond
