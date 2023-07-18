Petaluma

Fire crews conduct controlled burn at Tolay Lake Regional Park

The 3,400 acre park is a few miles southeast of Petaluma

By Heather Allen and Cameron Lallana

Fire crews at Tolay Lake Regional Park carried out a controlled burn Tuesday, aimed at thinning vegetation to reduce the risks of future wildfires. 

A statement put out by Cal Fire and Sonoma County Regional Parks (SCRP) Monday said firefighters planned to burn around 90 acres of land near the park center. It also advised people in the Lakeville area, southeast of Petaluma, not to call 911 if they saw smoke. 

In addition to reducing wildfire risk, SCRP wrote the burn also helped to “promote biodiversity and control invasive species.” It’s part of a larger effort to return cultural fire, the practice of using fire to clear overly thick foliage, to Tolay Lake. 

The burn was done in partnership with the Federated Indians of Graton Racheria, which co-manages the 3,400 acre park with SCRP.

Petaluma
