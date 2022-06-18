Corgi Con Returns to San Francisco's Ocean Beach After 3-Year Hiatus

What would summer in San Francisco be without the annual Corgi Con?

The adorable corgis and their enthusiastic owners returned to Ocean Beach Saturday for the annual event. The event was held for the first time in three years.

Hundreds of dogs competed in races and costume contests. Organizers said that everyone was happy to be together again.

"It's great to see people back and the corgis, I think there's just a level of energy that people have been excited for a long time for this event," said organizer Aaron Beltran.

The event was free and open to anyone who has a corgi or just enjoys being around them.

Organizers said the sixth annual Corgi Con was bigger than ever. Corgi Con is usually held every June and October on San Francisco's Ocean Beach.