Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on Sunday that it's responding to a two-alarm residential fire with a possible rescue involved on the 1300 block of Shell Avenue in Martinez.

Firefighters ask that people avoid the area, as multiple fire and police units are on scene.

ConFire is responding to a 2nd alarm residential structure fire with possible rescue on the 1300 block of Shell Ave in Martinez. Please avoid the area, multiple PD and fire units on scene. pic.twitter.com/pCQxTrMhL6 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 2, 2023