Firefighters in San Jose were battling a 30-acre brush fire in a rural area of southern Evergreen Valley early Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze in the area of San Felipe Road and Heartland Way was holding steady, but crews were having some access issues, Cal Fire said.

The fire had the potential to spread to 100 acres, fire officials said, but no homes or other structures were threatened by the flames.

Crews from the San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire were on the scene.