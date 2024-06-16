Crews battle fire affecting 3 buildings in San Francisco

Firefighters battled a blaze in San Francisco Sunday morning.
Three buildings were affected by the fire in the 800 block of Kearny and the 100 block of Columbus Avenue, the fire department posted on social media around 10 a.m. Sunday.
Just after 10:30 a.m., crews were able to contain the fire.
No injuries were reported and no one was displaced, the fire department said.
