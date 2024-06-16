Crews battle fire affecting 3 buildings in San Francisco

Firefighters battled a blaze in San Francisco Sunday morning.

Three buildings were affected by the fire in the 800 block of Kearny and the 100 block of Columbus Avenue, the fire department posted on social media around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Just after 10:30 a.m., crews were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced, the fire department said.

UPDATE

This fire is now contained with no injuries and no displaced. This exterior fire affected 808 and 838 Kearny and 55 Columbus. The cause of this fire is accidental. https://t.co/mTbQ8J2gXg pic.twitter.com/yrvTJ891Qn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 16, 2024