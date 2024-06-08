Crews stop forward progress on brush fire near Livermore

Crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire near Livermore, Cal Fire said on Saturday.
The fire is burning north of Interstate 580 and on the west side of the Altamont Pass.
Cal Fire told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the fire has burned about 40 acres. But they added that no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations at this time.
Officials said that crews are now working on containing the fire.
