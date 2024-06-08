Livermore

Crews stop forward progress on brush fire near Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire near Livermore, Cal Fire said on Saturday.

The fire is burning north of Interstate 580 and on the west side of the Altamont Pass.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Cal Fire told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the fire has burned about 40 acres. But they added that no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations at this time.

Officials said that crews are now working on containing the fire.

Local

California 51 mins ago

Preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Lake County

Redwood City 2 hours ago

Woman arrested for robbery, assault of Uber driver in Redwood City

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Livermore
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us