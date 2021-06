Firefighters responded Monday to a fast-moving brush fire in South San Jose, according to the fire department.

The blaze was burning with a "dangerous rate of spread" at Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge in the foothills east of the South San Jose area, fire officials said. The initial call came in at 11:35 a.m.

At least one structure was threatened by flames as crews were battling the fire from the air and on the ground.

No further details were immediately available.