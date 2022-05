Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, named the "Quail Fire," is burning near the area of Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley roads. Cal Fire said the fire has burned 70 acres so far and is currently 0% contained.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

One hour timelapse to 4pm on the #QuailFire info via @CALFIRELNU responding near Quail Canyon RD/ Pleasants Valley RD, Vacaville 5/21/22 via @AlertWildfire https://t.co/ZFIhixvaeP pic.twitter.com/N4HHv2HFe2 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) May 21, 2022

#QuailFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 70 acres, and 0% contained. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/CeDotfmR6K — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) May 21, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.