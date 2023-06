Firefighters are responding to a 1-acre grass fire at Lake Cunningham Park, the San Jose Fire Department said Sunday.

SJFD said that no structures are threatened.

No other details have been released at this time.

Firefighters are on scene at Lake Cunningham Park for a 1 acre grass fire. No structures are threatened, be advised of drift smoke down wind. @SJPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/k6fx6O1EoD — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 19, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.