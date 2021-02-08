Contra Costa County

Crews Search for Man After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks at Bethel Island Marina

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

A man is unaccounted for after a boat caught fire and sank at the Bethel Island Marina overnight, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief said Monday morning.

Fire crews responded around 10 p.m. Sunday to the marina on a report of a boat on fire and arrived to find the vessel covered in flames that had also spread to a dock awning, Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but learned a man lived on the boat and his vehicle was still parked at the marina, Auzenne said.

Local

San Jose 3 hours ago

Police Standoff Shuts Down Streets in San Jose's Willow Glen Neighborhood

race for a vaccine 5 hours ago

Levi's Stadium to Become COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site: 49ers

The roof and walls on part of the boat collapsed in on itself, and the boat itself ended up sinking around 1 a.m. Monday, he said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is now taking over the investigation and is working with a salvage team to bring the boat back up to the surface, Auzenne said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, he said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyBethel Islandboat fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us