Police Respond to ‘Critical Incident' in Fremont

Fremont police say a "critical incident" has occurred near Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Boulevard.

No suspects are outstanding and there are no public safety concerns at this time, police said in a tweet at 5:22 p.m. Thursday.

Police activity in the area is expected to continue for a few hours.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.