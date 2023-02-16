Fremont

Police Respond to ‘Critical Incident' in Fremont

Fremont police say a "critical incident" has occurred near Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Boulevard.

No suspects are outstanding and there are no public safety concerns at this time, police said in a tweet at 5:22 p.m. Thursday.

Police activity in the area is expected to continue for a few hours.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

