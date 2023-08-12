Cruise cars cause traffic jam in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood

A busy night in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood proved too much for Cruise cars on Friday.

Several social media videos showed nearly a dozen robotaxis stopping in the middle of the street or trying to maneuver out of tight spots.

Cruise told NBC Bay Area on Saturday that it was suffering from wireless connectivity issues, which caused delays to cars. It added it’s working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

New York resident Valerie Jacobson, who was visiting San Francisco, says it was a confusing mess.

“One of them was like pretty much stuck up against one of the sidewalk sheds and trying to maneuver out of it but couldn’t," she said. "There was also a huge line up ahead of it. One of them was stopped at the top of the hill for no apparent reason. This had created a huge backlog."

The incident comes on the heels of a ruling this week, giving driverless cars the green light to expand services in San Francisco. The California Public Utilities Commission ruling means Cruise and Waymo robotaxis can operate 24-hours a day in San Francisco and part of San Mateo County.