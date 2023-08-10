CPUC to vote whether to let driverless car operations to expand in San Francisco

After months of debate and demonstrations, the California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on the possible expansion of robotaxi hours by Cruise and Waymo.

But before the vote, the members of the commission offered the public one more chance to sound off and there was no shortage of people who wanted to do so on Thursday.

According to the CPUC, more than 200 people signed up for public comment and they represent a broad range of people who support or oppose the expansions of robotaxi service in the city.

At issue, whether to allow cruise to expand the hours of its current robotaxi services in San Francisco and - whether to allow Waymo to begin it's robotaxi pilot service.

There were particularly vocal groups on Thursday, which were local unions and the disabled.

Several people who use motorized chairs to get around said the autonomous vehicles or AVs were too difficult to get into because there's no driver to help.

San Francisco resident Carol Brownson says they can also be dangerous.

"I’ve already had a worrying interaction with one. I was entering a crosswalk with the green like. I looked carefully in all directions, and abruptly, an empty cruise AV turned right in front of me and went on its way,” she said.

But advocates for the blind say they appreciate that the robotaxi's can't discriminate against them.

"Driverless vehicles would be an amazing advantage for us getting around as a family with two car seats, diaper bags, a stroller, and a lot of other things that frankly, Uber and Lyft drivers are not comfortable with us having,” said Jamie Crane with the National Federation of the Blind’s Silicon Valley chapter.

Members of two unions rallied outside before the meeting. SEIU represents janitorial workers ,who say Cruise has promised to work with them if they expand offices in the city. IBEW local 6, which represents electrical workers - they're also hoping the expanded program will bring more jobs.

"We've opened conversations with cruise about a year and a half ago and asked them to partner with the IBEW on the build out of their electrical vehicle charging infrastructure," said John Doherty with the IBEW Electrical Workers Union.

But not all unions are cheering the program.

During Monday’s CPUC meeting, the unions representing bus drivers and big rig drivers said they oppose the rapid expansion of autonomous driving technology because it directly threatens their jobs.

San Francisco public safety officials also previously held a special meeting with the CPUC to detail their concerns about the safety of AVs.

The San Francisco Fire Department has documented more than fifty incidents where the driverless cars have frozen and impeded their fire trucks and ambulances.

The vote on Cruise and Waymo's service expansion plans - has already been delayed twice this year. According to the CPUC, they will listen to all public comments before continuing with the rest of its agenda Thursday.