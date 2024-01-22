California State University

CSU faculty union announces tentative agreement, cancels strike

By NBC Bay Area staff

A planned weeklong strike by faculty of the California State University system was canceled Monday after the two sides reached a tentative agreement, according to the California Faculty Association. 

The exact terms of the agreement are still unclear, but the CFA shared on social media that it included “raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces & expanded parental leave.”

In response to a question on X, formerly Twitter, the CFA said this meant faculty could return to work Tuesday. Other information was not immediately available.

