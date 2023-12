CSU faculty say weeklong strike planned in January

The California Faculty Association will hold a weeklong strike Jan 22-26 across all 23 California State University campuses.

The association, which represents about 29,000 professors and lecturers, has been fighting for a 12% general salary increase for this year. However, labor negotiations with the chancellor's office have been stalled for months. The university system is proposing a total increase of 15% over three years, including this year.

Earlier this month, the faculty held a series of one-day rolling strikes across four campuses.

"As CSU management refuses to listen, we have no alternative but to disrupt the business of the CSU to get their attention," said Meghan O'Donnell, a professor at CSU Monterey Bay and vice president of lecturers for the faculty association. "We will not tolerate disrespect for the people who make the CSU work. The CSU runs on union labor and they need the dedicated employees and students for the system to function."

This story was originally published by EdSource.

