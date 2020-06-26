CVS Pharmacy Expands Virus Testing With 9 New Bay Area Locations

As California experiences a new spike in coronavirus cases, CVS Pharmacy on Thursday announced it is expanding its drive-thru testing program, adding 35 locations across the state, including nine in the Bay Area.
CVS now has 142 testing sites throughout the state and says 81% of those are in counties that serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index.
Those seeking a test must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be provided with a test kit and instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Here are the nine new Bay Area locations opening Friday, June 26:
South Bay
- 16995 Walnut Grove Drive, Morgan Hill
- 821 The Alameda, San Jose
- 1800 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose
East Bay
- 3999 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton
- 6750 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton
- 3010 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton
Peninsula
- 124 De Anza Boulevard, San Mateo
North Bay
- 1599 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon
- 3340 North Texas Street, Fairfield
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.