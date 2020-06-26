CVS Pharmacy Expands Virus Testing With 9 New Bay Area Locations

As California experiences a new spike in coronavirus cases, CVS Pharmacy on Thursday announced it is expanding its drive-thru testing program, adding 35 locations across the state, including nine in the Bay Area.

CVS now has 142 testing sites throughout the state and says 81% of those are in counties that serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index.

Those seeking a test must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be provided with a test kit and instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Here are the nine new Bay Area locations opening Friday, June 26:

South Bay

16995 Walnut Grove Drive, Morgan Hill

821 The Alameda, San Jose

1800 Saratoga Avenue, San Jose

East Bay

3999 Santa Rita Road, Pleasanton

6750 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

3010 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

Peninsula

124 De Anza Boulevard, San Mateo

North Bay

1599 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon

3340 North Texas Street, Fairfield

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.