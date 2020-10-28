Danville Discontinues Weekend Street Closure on Health Concerns

Danville town leaders Tuesday decided to discontinue a weekend downtown street closure program after complaints that some businesses were not adhering to public health protocols.

During a study session Tuesday, the Town Council discussed recent concerns expressed around the weekend closure of Hartz Avenue between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue. Concerns expressed by some business owners along Hartz Avenue prompted the council to discontinue the weekend closure.

Also during the study session, town leaders sought to expand the assistance being provided to Danville businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That discussion prompted work on a potential new grant program that would make $250,000 available for town businesses, running concurrently with the program started in the spring. The proposed grant program would focus on four primary areas:

Enhancing online presence and ability to sell online

Advertising on multiple platforms

Signage and improvements to draw in additional customers

Capital expenditures such as tents and heaters for use in the winter months

The Town Council will hear staff recommendations on the proposed program during its Nov. 4 meeting.