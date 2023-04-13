Carjacking Suspect Dead Following Police Shooting in Newark

Authorities are investigating after a carjacking suspect died in a police shooting in Newark Thursday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Newark police said their officers were alerted by community safety cameras that a carjacking suspect vehicle had entered the city on Mowry Avenue.

Officers later found the suspect's vehicle in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard.

They added that officers with the Southern Alameda County's major crimes task force and the Fremont Police Department arrived on scene and assisted.

Officers later conducted a "high-risk" stop. During the encounter, a police shooting occurred.

Police added that officers immediately rendered medical aid, but the suspect died at the scene. While a second suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that a weapon was recovered at the scene and no involved officers or bystanders were hurt.

The independent investigations are being conducted by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and the department’s professional standards and training unit, police said.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newark police at 510-578-4920.

Carjacking Leads to Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/CSTjl8Osan — Newark Police Department (@NewarkCA_Police) April 14, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.