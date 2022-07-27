4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Head-On Crash in Rio Vista: Officials

Four people were killed and six others were injured following a head-on crash in Solano County Wednesday night, officials said.

The crash involving an SUV and a small car occurred on Highway 12on Summerset Drive in Rio Vista.

Rio Vista police said that one car was traveling eastbound when it collided with the other vehicle. Police said that the driver may have lost control of the car.

Officials said that the SUV's occupants were a family, who were on vacation from Mexico. They added that officers found alcohol beverage containers near the crash scene. But authorities do not know which car the items came from.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, traffic is closed in both directions and it's unknown when the area will reopen.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.