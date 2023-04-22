Hayward

2 Dead, 2 Hurt Following Shooting in Hayward: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Two people are dead and two others are hurt following a shooting at a hookah lounge in Hayward early Saturday morning, officials say.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the 21200 block of Mission Boulevard, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the building was illegally operating as a hookah lounge as the place was closed a while ago.

Authorities added that the incident happened outside of the building. Two people were killed and two others were wounded as a result.

At this time, Mission Boulevard is closed to traffic between Cherry Way and Grove Way as deputies investigate the shooting.

Drivers were asked to use Montgomery Street as an alternative route in a tweet from the sheriff's office at 5:11 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

