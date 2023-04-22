Marin County

1 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 101 in Marin County: CHP

By Bay City News

One person is dead in the wake of a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A red pickup truck was reported to have been driving northbound on southbound 101 near the Interstate 580 interchange around 3:30 a.m., the CHP said. The truck collided with another vehicle, according to the CHP.

All lanes were temporarily blocked. A Sig-alert was called around 4:05 a.m., the CHP said. All lanes reopened around 6:24 a.m. and the Sig-alert was canceled, according to the CHP.

