2 dead, 1 hurt following shooting in Oakland

Two people were killed and one person was injured following a shooting in Oakland Friday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the 5500 block of Telegraph Avenue.

According to Oakland police, officers found three victims who sustained a gunshot wounds. They added two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

"Investigators from the OPD Homicide Section responded to the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police said.

The victim’s names are being withheld pending positive identification and notification to next of kin, police said.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or Oakland police's tip line. at 238-7950. Police are also asking any who may have any videos or photos of the incident to send it to them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.