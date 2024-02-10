Police investigate after deadly stabbing in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill police are investigating after a man was found dead near a park early Saturday morning.

The department said in a post on social media that the wife of the man, identified as 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo, called to report that she had found him unresponsive in the parking lot of Pleasant Hill Park at around 4:50 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the park, they determined that the man had died and had also been stabbed.

Police said Jacobo was part of a janitorial staff working in the park the night prior. His wife became concerned when he did not come home and found Jacobo when she went to the park to search for him, the department said.

An investigation is now underway, though the department said it had not identified anyone suspected of the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 925-288-4630.