Denny's closes Oakland location due to safety concerns

By NBC Bay Area staff

Denny's Restaurant
Oakland’s only Denny’s restaurant has closed for good.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the restaurant, located in the 600 block of Hegenbeger Road, was shut down because of safety concerns.

The area of Hegenbeger Road has been plagued by robberies and car break-ins.

Recently, a nearby In-N-Out Burger location made national headlines when the Southern California-based food chain announced it would be closing the location in March also because of safety concerns.

Starbucks, Black Bear Dinner and others have already closed in the same area.

