In-N-Out to close Oakland location amid crime

By NBC Bay Area staff

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In-N-Out Burger will be closing its Oakland location in March over safety concerns, the company’s chief operating officer said Sunday. 

COO Denny Warnick said in a statement Sunday that customers and workers there regularly dealt with car break-ins, property damage and armed robberies. 

Warnick added that the location was still profitable, but that the Southern California-based company’s “top priority must be the safety and well-being of our customers and associates — we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”

Those employees will either be transferred to another In-N-Out or receive a severance package, according to Warnick. 

The Oakport Street location's last day will be on Mar. 24.

