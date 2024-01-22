Oakland In-N-Out joins growing list of area businesses to close over safety concerns

The In-N-Out Burger near Oakland International Airport is the latest business along the Hegenberger-98th Avenue corridor to announce it's closing over skyrocketing safety concerns.

Businesses say they can't afford to stay open with the level of crime in the area.

"The last six months it got crazy," Khalil, a restaurant owner, said. "Black Bear Diner closed, Starbucks closed and the Indian restaurant down the street is about to close."

Khalil, who did not want to have his business identified out of safety concerns, said his business now closes early and he's thinking about transitioning to strictly online orders if things don't improve.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It’s a struggle," he said. "The first thing we do when you first walk in, we welcome you, and the first thing we ask you, 'Are you a traveler? Do you have any luggage in the car? It's best to take it to your hotel first.'"

In-N-Out plans to close its Oakport street location on March 24, saying in a statement its customers are constantly victimized by armed robberies and car break-ins. The company added, "This location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety."

The Subway on 98th Avenue permanently closed recently due to crime. The same owner also owns the Chevron property on Hegenberger Road and is worried he’ll have to close another one of his businesses for the same reason.

"They have been long patient with us and there is no more patience," Councilmember Treva Reid said. "They have given us grace and they want action. They want to see how and when and where we are going to work with them."

Last March, Raising Cane's closed its dining room because of security concerns. Now, many businesses in the same shopping center have left.

Oakland police have increased patrols and cameras in the area. The department says it has recently seen a roughly 40% decrease in auto burglaries and theft, but robberies are slightly up.

Reid is calling for more regional and state resources to help solve crime concerns.

"We need a citywide robust strategy and a regional strategy partner with that with everyone at the table and all hands on the deck to deliver for us citywide and especially at this corridor," Reid said.

Mayor Sheng Thao said she has worked with police to increase security in the area and plans on working with area and state leaders to secure more crime fighting resources.

"As Mayor, I have prioritized this critical gateway to Oakland and surged police presence and employed technology to deter and respond to criminal behavior," Thao said in a statement. "The surge in public safety resources has led to a reduction in property crimes along the Hegenberger Corridor. However more is necessary and I will be working with regional and state leaders to protect this tourist gateway into Oakland. Oakland will remain vigilant to ensure this downward trend continues and that more resources are brought to the table."