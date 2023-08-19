Deputy hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash in Oakland

A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering following a chase that ended in a crash early Saturday morning.

It started just after 2 a.m. Deputies were trying to pull over a White Chevrolet Silverado truck along eastbound 580 in Oakland.

The driver would not stop, and a chase ensued, continuing onto Highway 24.

That’s where deputies were involved in a crash with the suspect. At least one deputy was hurt and taken to the hospital.

NBC Bay Area was told more than one individual was in custody. It’s not clear how many people were in the white truck.

The CHP is investigating what lead up to the crash.