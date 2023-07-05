Castro Valley

Crews contain vegetation fire in Castro Valley

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small brush fire that broke out Wednesday night in Castro Valley was contained about an hour later, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Carter Lane, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

About 11:20 p.m., the fire department said on Twitter that the fire was contained.

Information about how the fire started was not available.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

