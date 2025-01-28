The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco: What to know

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is coming to San Francisco. Here's what to know as the Bay Area hosts this star-studded annual celebration of basketball, with a weekend full of events leading up to it.

It might be hard to believe, but it's true: The Chase Center is only five years old. In 2019, we toured the building while it still smelled of fresh paint. Then, in 2022, the Warriors won the championship. Now, in 2025, the Chase Center is in the spotlight again, hosting the All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16th.

A full weekend of festivities

The first part of the All-Star weekend is actually not at the Chase Center. It starts on Friday (Valentine's Day) at the Moscone Center, and it's called NBA Crossover. It's a three-day-long interactive fan experience with basketball courts, merchandise, and players signing autographs. It runs 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16. Single day admission is $50 for adults and $25 for kids.

Served with a side of music

After the sun goes down, there will be concerts all three nights at Pier 48, starting at 8 p.m. Friday night's show will be 21-and-up, featuring Zedd and Flo Rida. The other two nights are all-ages shows, with Noah Kahan headlining on Saturday night and The Chainsmokers headlining on Sunday.

Tickets to the concerts start at $150 for a single show and $400 for a three-day pass, but there's a catch: the Saturday night show is only available to three-day pass holders.

Friday's basketball games

There's a lot of basketball throughout the All-Star weekend, and it all starts across the Bay at the old home of the Warriors, the Oakland Arena. Some might remember the Warriors actually hosted the All-Star Game there in 2000 — and a select few devoted fans might also recall that the Dubs hosted the game in 1967 at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

On Friday, the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game starts at 4 p.m. at the Oakland Arena, with the celebrity participants to be announced as the game draws closer. They could be actors, signers, celebrity chefs, even NFL players have been known to show up on the court.

Then at 6 p.m., it's the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge back at the Chase Center, where first- and second-year NBA players and G League standouts will compete in a mini-tournament for an important honor: the winning team will advance to the All-Star tournament on Sunday. (Yes, the All-Star Game is now in a tournament format — we'll explain!)

Saturday's basketball events

Back over at the Oakland Arena, the All-Star Practice starts at 11 a.m., and you can buy tickets to that if you want to see your favorite players and coaches getting ready for Sunday.

Then, at 2 p.m. in Oakland, it's the HBCU Classic: Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee University. It's one of the oldest sports rivalries among historically Black colleges and universities.

Finally, at 5 p.m. back at the Chase Center, it's All-Star Saturday Night, including the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and of course, the Slam Dunk Contest.

Sunday's All-Star tournament

Sunday is when things will really be different this year. You see, there's been a little problem with the All Star Game in recent years: nobody was really playing defense. Last year, the two teams had a combined score of almost 400 points. This year, they're trying something new.

The new format is a two-round tournament. For the semifinal round, the All-Stars will divide up into three teams, and the fourth team in the bracket will be the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge. The semifinal games will start Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Chase Center, and then the final game begins right after that. Each game is only played to 40 points — so defense is no longer optional.

Getting to the games

For all the skill you'll see up and down the court, some of the toughest maneuvering is actually done by fans getting in and out of the Chase Center. Parking is always a bit of a problem, and if you're planning to drive, you might want to reserve your spot in advance, either in one of the small Warriors garages, or in the big lot that's used by the Giants during baseball season.

You can also go on apps like SpotHero, where you could pay $10 if you're willing to park farther away and walk, or as much as $80 if you simply must have rock star parking.

But the Warriors hope you'll consider one more option: There's a Muni train platform right across from the Chase Center, and your ticket to the game also serves as an all-day free Muni pass. The Chase Center is just two stops away from the Caltrain depot, and an additional three stops from Union Square, where you can transfer to BART, so it's well-connected to other rail systems for those coming in from outside the city.

The Warriors have even wrapped some Muni train cars in All-Star graphics as the weekend draws closer. And as you look out the window of that train, sailing past all the cars stuck in traffic after the game, it might feel kind of like your own personal slam dunk.