More questions surround recount for District 16 congressional race

There are a series of new twists and turns in the race to replace Anna Eshoo in Congress.

While a recount continues to find out who will run against Sam Liccardo in November, there are new allegations of campaign finance violations and uncounted ballots. This all comes as many political watchers around the country are waiting to see if Evan Low or Joe Simitian -- or both -- will face Liccardo in the November runoff.

Max Zarzana, the president of the Government Attorney's Association, said Friday he filed a new complaint with the Federal Election Commission. He is accusing Liccardo of violating campaign finance law.

"In an apparent attempt to skirt contribution limits and avoid negative public attention by personally calling for a recount, Mr. Liccardo and the other respondents appear to have orchestrated a scheme to use a newly formed super PAC to illegally pay for a recount," Zarzana said in a statement.

It is not clear yet if the FEC will respond or investigate the complaint.

"This complaint is the definition of frivolous," said Jonathan Padilla, the tech CEO and former Liccardo staffer. "It's based on nothing but conjecture and wishful thinking."

Padilla also posted on X that 20 ballots "were improperly excluded from the count."

An update from last week recount request:



After only a few hours of our attorneys and those from the three main campaigns reviewing excluded ballots in Santa Clara County, it seems open and shut that 20 legal ballots were improperly excluded from the count. Again, this is only… — Jonathan Padilla (@JPadillaCA) April 18, 2024

Voting officials said there are also a number of challenges from the campaign attorneys.

The registrar adding some of the ballots in question are provisional -- cast by people who registered the day of the election.

"No, they were not improperly excluded," said Steve Goltiao, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters spokesman. "The processes that we have in place are to make sure that every vote counts. Where the observers have their reasons for challenging these things and we're trying to determine whether or not these are valid challenges."

While all this is happening, Eshoo issued a statement on Friday calling for financial transparency in the recount.

After learning the recently formed super PAC "Count the Vote" is paying for the recount, Eshoo said "What I do not have confidence in is where the money deposited in this super PAC is coming from. Is it one generous donor? Are there several donors? And if so, how much have they contributed? Are they special interests? And if so, what's their financial interest in our congressional district?"

NBC Bay Area asked Liccardo's campaign directly if the former San Jose mayor believes voters have the right to know who is paying for the recount. His campaign manager responded "Yes."

When asked if they know who is financially backing the super PAC paying for the recount, they said "No."

Meanwhile, Padilla said the super PAC will disclose its donor by July 15 in accordance with the FEC rules.

The recount is expected to conclude by next Friday.

