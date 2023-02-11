‘Doctor Magic': Therapy Dog Treats Patients, Staff at Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center

This following story will brighten your day.

A therapy dog by the name of “Doctor Magic” checks in on patients and coworkers at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Santa Rosa.

According to Kaiser Santa Rosa, Doctor Magic, a golden retriever, was originally brought to the medical center for caregivers during the pandemic.

Kaiser said that eventually no one from physicians to patients, could resist him.

Kaiser staffers that by now, Doctor Magic has cuddled with hundreds of staff members and doctors and also patients and their families.

Research says that therapy dogs really do bring health benefits, whether its lowering blood pressure or helping anxious children getting their shots.