A Gift To Dog Owners: San Francisco Photographer Sets Up Free Portrait Studio In Neighborhood Park

Jordan Plumb recently moved on from her job in pet food marketing to try her hand at becoming a professional photographer.

She started out in product photography, taking pictures of objects just sitting there. But now Jordan is keen to branch out into taking pictures of things that don’t always sit when you want them to: dogs.

“I think really capturing a dog’s personality is going to be fun,” Jordan said.

Looking for experience and a chance to grow her portfolio, Jordan, a dog owner herself, has decided to offer up free pet portraits to dog owners in her neighborhood.

“It'll be a really good learning experience for me and then people get fun pictures of their dog,” Jordan said. “I think it is a win-win."

Jordan posted on Nextdoor, letting people know she’d be at Precita Park in Bernal Heights one afternoon and anyone was welcome and get a free pet portrait. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Jordan spent two hours on a Wednesday evening in the park taking pictures of a dozen dogs for their grateful owners.

