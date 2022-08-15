Man Arrested in Double-Fatal Shooting in SF's Bayview Park: Police

Police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of two people over the weekend in a neighborhood near Bayview Park in San Francisco.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Ingerson Avenue. They found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said.

The pair were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died despite life-saving efforts of emergency responders and medical staff, police said.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, whom authorities said is related to the victims, was identified as a suspect and arrested at the scene. Police didn't release any information about what led to the shootings or how Flores is related to the victims.

Flores was taken into custody and booked at San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide, burglary and child endangerment.

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths is asked to call the San Francisco police Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.