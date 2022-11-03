Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Includes Layoffs

Twitter layoffs are start as early as Friday, according to NBC News.

In the email sent Thursday evening and obtained by NBC News, Twitter said it would be notifying staff by email starting Friday morning about their employment.

Insiders told NBC Bay Area that they're struggling to keep up with all the changes that are being proposed.

Since last week, there have been rumors of 50% to 75% of the staff possibly being cut in the near future and those who watch tech, especially social media said the layoffs are not only nerve-wracking, they also make platforms like Twitter less secure.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Everybody's like, we'll be fine, we'll get a job in a month or two. And the reality is, I was out of work for a year,” said HireHaus recruiter Hong Quan.

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above.