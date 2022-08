A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said.

The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police.

The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver sustained minor injuries.

2/ The driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) August 10, 2022