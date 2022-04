First responders turned to a drone to help in the rescue of ducklings trapped in an East Bay storm drain.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday first responders weren't sure how far down the ducklings were in the drain so they decided to fly a small drone into the drain to get a better idea.

The ducklings were safely recovered and set to be released at a safe location, the sheriff's office said.

"Our first drone/duckling rescue!" the sheriff's office said on social media.

