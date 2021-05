A whale has beached itself on Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica early Friday evening.

Officials at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito are aware of the remains of the beached whale, and plans to send a team to the location Saturday.

Several people walking along the beach spotted the whale's carcass and contacted the Marine Mammal Center.

There are no further details at this time.