Early Morning Fire Displaces 9 in Oakland

No injuries were reported in the fire

A 2-alarm fire early Monday displaced nine people, including seven children, from a home in Oakland's Maxwell Park neighborhood, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a three-story house in the 3200 block of Morcom Avenue, a few blocks from Mills College.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the upper floor and roof. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was under control about 3 a.m., said Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt. The third floor was gutted and the roof destroyed, fire officials said.

The Red Cross was assisting the residents displaced. The cause is under investigation.

