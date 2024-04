A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:41 a.m. and was centered about 10 miles east of San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood, the USGS said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

No other information was available. Updates to come.

Are you prepared for the next big one?